E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Author’s first fantasy novel is tale of Suffolk mermaid

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 November 2020

Ally Aldridge with her book Ocean Heart Picture: JOHN NICE

Ally Aldridge with her book Ocean Heart Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

A first-time author is hoping to make a big splash in the literary world after writing a fantasy novel about a mermaid.

Felixstowe author Ally Aldridge has just published her first book Picture: ALLY ALDRIDGEFelixstowe author Ally Aldridge has just published her first book Picture: ALLY ALDRIDGE

Ally Aldridge’s love of writing began when she was introduced to the Magic Key book series by her teacher while studying at Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe – “From that moment on, I knew that this is what I wanted to do,” she said.

Mrs Aldridge, 38, who has lived in the seaside town since moving there at the age of two, is now looking forward to the publication of her first novel, Ocean Heart, which she decided to self-publish.

She said, “I’ve written my whole life and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It got to that point where I thought I’ve got to stop waiting for someone else and just do it myself.

“It’s taken a lot of research and I’ve had great support from my family and independent writers. I’m really proud of myself. I feel good every time I look at the book.”

Ally Aldridge of Felixstowe with her first book, a fantasy novel called Ocean Heart Picture: JOHN NICEAlly Aldridge of Felixstowe with her first book, a fantasy novel called Ocean Heart Picture: JOHN NICE

You may also want to watch:

The story is set in her hometown of Felixstowe and focusses on the life of a high school teenager who finds out she is a mermaid after joining the swim team.

She continued, “It’s a fantasy novel that is probably most suitable for young adults – although people of all ages have read it and enjoyed it. If you like fantasy set in the real world – you will probably enjoy the book. I suppose there is an element of some of the amazing Netflix shows out there at the moment like Stranger Things and The Vampire Diaries. They have definitely been an inspiration. My family have also been supportive and helpful. I often sit with my husband and brainstorm ideas.”

When she is not being an author, Mrs Aldridge is a work based learning assessor at Suffolk New College.

She said, “I’ve got lots of plans for other books and in five to ten years from now I’d like to think that I would have developed my audience to the point where I could think about doing this full-time.

“I love my job and I feel lucky to have it and the support I get at work is great. But, being an author is a massive dream for me.”

Ocean Heart is released on December 1. It costs £9.99 as a paperback and £3.99 as an eBook.

It is available online, from her website www.allyaldridge.com and signed copies are available from Stillwater Books in Felixstowe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Crazy’ bill for tower block fire marshals came ‘out of the blue’

Frustrated residents from Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich are faced with a large bill for fire marshals. Pictured are Claire Hamblion (left), Craig Bennett and Julianne Woor, and Sarah Cushion Pictures: ARCHANT/JULIANNE WOOR/SARAH CUSHION

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Priti Patel gets support from local MPs as storm rages over bullying claims

Home secretary Priti Patel met police officers in Ipswich town centre in March. Picture: TOM HUNT

Identity of bones discovered in Sudbury river still a mystery, inquest hears

Forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene in Sudbury after human remains were found in the River Stour Picture: ELLA WILKINSON