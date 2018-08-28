Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk police have confirmed that a man who spent more than 15 hours in a town centre tree has now come down.

Police were called just before 1am yesterday morning following concerns for the welfare of the man in Grimwade Street.

A police cordon remained in place all day on St Clement’s Church Lane, leading all the way to the Fore Street Pool car park, while police negotiated with the man in a bid to talk him down.

There was a large police presence in place across the day, with police cars spotted in the nearby Playle and Partners building car park and beside the cordon just off Grimwade Street.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to assist the operation.

Efforts to coax him down continued throughout the day and he finally came down from the tree around teatime.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man had posed no threat to the public.