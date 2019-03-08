E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Police officers rescue woman from Ipswich river after she jumps in to save her dog

PUBLISHED: 21:15 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:28 28 August 2019

A woman got into difficulty after jumping into the River Orwell to save her dog. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

A woman got into difficulty after jumping into the River Orwell to save her dog. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

Archant

A woman who jumped into the River Orwell to save her dog has been rescued by three heroic police officers after she got into difficulty in the water.

Four fire engines and police officers were called to reports of a woman who was struggling in the River Orwell, near to the skate park in Ipswich town centre.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "We were called to the skate park, near Cardinal Park, just after 8.15pm tonight after a lady had gone into the river to get her dog.

"The woman who was in her 40s had got into difficulty in the water and initially members of the public tried to help her out, before calling emergency services.

"When the officers arrived three of them jumped in and helped the woman out."

"She received medical treatment at the scene and we happily sent her home with her dog."

Four Suffolk fire appliances also attended the rescue - with two engines sent from Woodbridge, one from Princes Street and another from Ipswich East.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police officers rescue woman from Ipswich river after she jumps in to save her dog

A woman got into difficulty after jumping into the River Orwell to save her dog. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

Scottish bus passenger in court for insulting fellow countryman’s nationality

Clarke-Warren was kicked off the bus in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namibian woman used fake Dutch passport to work as carer in Ipswich

Belinda Kandjirimuini was using a fake Dutch passport to gain employment in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Few tears for Cornhenge as contractors move on to Ipswich Cornhill to remove plinths

Barriers have gone up around

Scam letter asks for £1,000 to ‘release’ half-million lottery win

Scammers are trying to fool people into thinking they have won the lottery Picture: TORANGE.BIZ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists