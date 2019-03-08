Police officers rescue woman from Ipswich river after she jumps in to save her dog

A woman got into difficulty after jumping into the River Orwell to save her dog. Picture: JOHN NORMAN Archant

A woman who jumped into the River Orwell to save her dog has been rescued by three heroic police officers after she got into difficulty in the water.

Four fire engines and police officers were called to reports of a woman who was struggling in the River Orwell, near to the skate park in Ipswich town centre.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "We were called to the skate park, near Cardinal Park, just after 8.15pm tonight after a lady had gone into the river to get her dog.

"The woman who was in her 40s had got into difficulty in the water and initially members of the public tried to help her out, before calling emergency services.

"When the officers arrived three of them jumped in and helped the woman out."

"She received medical treatment at the scene and we happily sent her home with her dog."

Four Suffolk fire appliances also attended the rescue - with two engines sent from Woodbridge, one from Princes Street and another from Ipswich East.