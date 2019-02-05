Less than 10% of resolved police complaints result in action during quarter

Police received 58 complaints over a three-month period of last year Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

One in 12 complaints made about Suffolk police during a three month period of last year have resulted in formal action.

A total of 58 public complaints were made during a spell in which police dealt with 37,481 incidents, between July and September, with five of those resolved so far being upheld and resulting in local management action.

Figures published by the joint professional standards department showed police investigated 15,126 crimes and made 2,636 arrests in the second quarter of 2018.

As well as 58 public complaints, the department recorded five new internal misconduct cases, with a total of seven formally investigated and finalised during the period, involving three officers, a special and three staff.

Two resulted in no case to answer, two led to resignation, and one was referred to a misconduct meeting, which led to an officer being warned for failing to comply with responsibilities under the Criminal Procedure and Investigation Act.

Two cases amounted to gross misconduct – or a breach of standards serious enough to justify dismissal if admitted or proven at a public hearing.

One involved a member of police staff who resigned before the hearing, but would have been dismissed for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public. The second resulted in a final warning for a member of staff’s inappropriate and offensive social media posts.

A spokesman said officers and staff were expected to deliver the highest standards of personal and professional behaviour, and that, for a variety of reasons, members of the public can expresses dissatisfaction with the service they have received.

“The constabulary endeavours to resolve any complaints in the most appropriate way to the satisfaction of the complainant, and where the service has fallen below the standard expected, we will offer an apology,” they added.

“More serious complaints are investigated by the professional standards department and all evidence is carefully reviewed, both from a criminal and misconduct perspective.

“Any lessons learned are subsequently disseminated to relevant officers and staff. They may influence future training and inform relevant policies and procedures with the overarching aim of continuously improving our service to the public.”