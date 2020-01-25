Video

It's official - conga dancers have smashed world record in memory of Toni, 44

The Ipswich Outdoor Group getting ready for their world record attempt Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk fundraisers have succeeded in smashing the world record for the longest distance danced in a conga line, in memory of a much-loved nurse.

The Ipswich Outdoor Group getting ready for their world record attempt Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Ipswich Outdoor Group getting ready for their world record attempt Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The amazing conga along Felixstowe seafront in April, by members of the Ipswich Outdoor Group, has now set a Guinness World Record - after they danced 11.32 miles. The previous record was 7.84 miles, set in Brighton three years earlier.

Group member John Wright, who took part in the conga dance himself, said: "We are delighted to be able to say that Guinness have now ratified it as an official world record.

"The effort also raised over £3,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich in memory of my wife, Toni Wright who was lovingly cared for at the hospice in 2017."

The official Guinness World Record website now carries a photo of their feat, and describes how the group "dressed up in colourful costumes and performed the conga to the sounds of Black Lace's Do The Conga."

The conga raised money for St Elizabeth Hospice in memory of Toni Wright, who died in 2017. Picture: ALWYN NASH The conga raised money for St Elizabeth Hospice in memory of Toni Wright, who died in 2017. Picture: ALWYN NASH

During the epic conga dance on April 28, the group members had to brave the weather to raise cash for the hospice.

Starting from the promenade, towards the town's pier, they headed south towards Mannings before turning back - repeating the route as many times as they could. Their target was eight miles, but they actually went way behind that despite battling the elements,

This quirky challenge was part of a series of fundraising events in aid of the Ride for Toni campaign, raising cash for St Elizabeth Hospice in memory of Toni, from Ipswich, who was 44 when she died.

John paid tribute to the hospice for its care, saying: "We were amazed by the amount of care and love and support they gave her, and the family too.

The event was the raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice, who cared for John Wright's late wife Toni Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The event was the raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice, who cared for John Wright's late wife Toni Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's a lovely, tranquil setting there - the people, the staff, are just fantastic.

"When my wife Toni was in there, they brought in lambs and rodents for people to pet - it's a lovely place to be, if you have to be there."

At the time, organiser Simon Fevyer thanked all their supporters, saying: "We battled the elements - I think we had all four seasons in the five and a half or so hours we were out there.

"I'd also like to say thank you very much to the people of Felixstowe for supporting us and cheering us on."