Film-making workshop held at Suffolk library

PUBLISHED: 16:11 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 19 March 2019

Young people took part in a film-making workshop at Chantry Library. Picture: OFFSHOOT FOUNDATION

SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Young people made their own music videos as part of a free film-making workshop at a Suffolk library.

The event - held by the Offshoot Foundation at Chantry Library on Saturday, March 16, between 10am and 3pm - taught youngsters new skills in shooting and editing film footage so they could create their own videos.

It was aimed at 11 to 14-year-olds, with no prior experience needed to take part.

Organisers of the event said afterwards: “Everyone was really nervous at the start and they soon were smiling and laughing, talking with each other.”

Participant Matthew, who has autism, told organisers afterwards: “I was really nervous at the start, my heart was racing but you soon made me feel at ease and I loved today. Thank you.”

The Offshoot Foundation provides training courses in film-making to people of all ages across the country.

Chantry Library holds a number of events for young people including craft activities for children at the weekend and a Lego club on the third Sunday of every month.

