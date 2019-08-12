Video

WATCH: 'My child has moved mountains' - 'Outstanding' nursery receives glowing Ofsted

The Little Learners Nursery in Ipswich has received a second 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A glowing Ofsted report has rated an Ipswich nursery 'outstanding' in all areas for the second time in a row - much to the delight of children, parents and staff.

There were celebrations all round at Little Learners Nursery, which is based at the Landseer Play Centre in Hogarth Road, when they received the best possible rating on Monday.

The nursery, which incorporates Little Learners and Forest Learners, has 110 children on roll, aged from 0-4.

During a visit in July, inspectors found:

- Staff were "tremendously enthusiastic" about outdoor learning - for example, children learn how to make fires safely, and for a purpose

- Children develop a highly secure sense of belonging and make exceptional progress in their learning

- Staff have a real passion for delivering a service which ensures all children receive the best early education possible

- Children's experiences are exciting and varied, and practitioners favourably stimulate their learning

- Youngsters feel secure and ready for big transitions, such as moving rooms or starting school

'We want them to have the best start in life'

Manager Michelle Wright said: "We are so pleased with the outstanding outcome from our recent Ofsted inspection.

"All of the team at Little Learners and Forest Learners are passionate about the care and education they provide to the children, supporting them to have the best start in life.

"We have a great staff team and tremendous support from families, for which we are very grateful."

'My child has moved mountains'

Little Learners is one of six nurseries run by Buttons and Bows - four of which are now rated 'outstanding'.

This latest inspection of Little Learners is only the second to take place at the nursery - and both times, it has been awarded the highest possible rating.

It was graded 'outstanding' for effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, and outcomes for children.

Lead inspector Amy Quinton wrote: "Parents speak extremely highly of the nursery, using comments such as: 'My child has moved mountains and would not be where they are without the support from the nursery.'"