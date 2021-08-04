See Ipswich pub's journey from inn and Cindy's nightclub to church cafe
- Credit: RICHARD RACKHAM/ARCHANT
An Ipswich pub's journey from a 17th Century inn to a church cafe has been one of "heart", a book has revealed.
The Old Buck, known as the Running Buck, in St Margaret’s Plain in Ipswich has stood the test of time, standing for around 400 years.
And in the Old Buck with a New Heart Revisited by Charles Clarke, the author explores the inn's history up until its present day's use by Bethesda Baptist Church as the Key cafe.
The earliest reference to the pub, according to Mr Clarke, was in 1689.
It was established along with the Woolpack and the Shears in the "hub" of the wool trade in Ipswich.
Before the 20th Century, the pub was also called several names including the Running Buck and later became the site of the nightclub Cindy's.
In 1991 it shut its doors with little notice but was restored thanks to Bethesda Baptist Church.
It then became the Key cafe in 1999 and has been going strong since.
Mr Clarke first told the inn's story back in 2000, shortly after the Key opened where he traced the history of the town since King John and the inn's history along with the neighbouring baptist church.
In 2009, in the New Heart Still Beating, he explored the fantastic events and reconstruction and refurbishment of the old inn.
One of these key events was Queen Mary visiting in the 1930s.
He then updated it further in this latest edition with the Old Buck with a New Heart Revisited.
The last chapters of Mr Clarke's latest edition focus on how the coffee shop has become a hub for the community and how it has adapted to lockdown.
It also covers the "wonderful fulfilment of the original vision" by the church.
"The added bonus of this reprint is that all the pictures have been produced in colour as opposed to the black and white of the 2000 edition," he wrote.
Some of the images of the Old Buck's previous life are also available in images from our archives.
