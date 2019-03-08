Sunshine and Showers

Residents evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 06:46 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 06 May 2019

The fire at the old Fisons site in Paper Mill Lane. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

People are being evacuated from their homes as firefighters tackle a major blaze which has engulfed the former Fisons site in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.58am to the blaze, which is affecting two four-storey buildings on the historic site.

Aerial photographs taken at the scene appear to show the main building completely dominated in flames, with huge plumes of smoke coming from the area.

There are currently 14 fire service vehicles on the scene, including two aerial appliances.

A stock image of the old Fisons site in Paper Mill Lane. Picture: GREGG BROWNA stock image of the old Fisons site in Paper Mill Lane. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Network Rail has also been informed, as there is thought to be some grass on fire near to the train line.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said people were being asked to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut, because of the huge plumes of smoke.

The spokesman alter said people were being evacuated from their homes, although it is not clear how many at this stage.

The main Fisons factory building is ranked among Britain's most endangered buildings by the Victorian Society.

The wooden structure of the old warehouse is Grade II listed.

Stay here for more details.

