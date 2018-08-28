Video

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE Dave Kindred

Ipswich has transformed over the years with some streets now almost unrecognisable. Here we take a trip down memory lane with this video capturing a drive around the town in the 1960s.

The video is courtesy of Russell Frost, who grew up in Norwich Road and was a keen member of the Ipswich Photographic society.

During his life he was an electrician for Bull Motors on Foxhall Road, a depot manager for English Electric in Thetford and a lecturer at Suffolk College from 1970 to 1995. He was also a member of the Ipswich Motorcycle and Car Club and Ipswich and District Electrical Association before he passed away a couple of years ago, aged 86.

The video has been posted online and has received multiple comments about the number of changes and the sheer lack of traffic compared to the town today.

Clarissa McPigeon commented: “I spent a few years living at the bottom of Fore Hamlet near Duke Street. It’s interesting to see the older red brick terraced houses and the church on the right, but absolutely nothing of the modern world on the left where flats are now.”

A bus crossing the Cornhill in April 1963 on the service from LLoyds Avenue to the rail station. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE A bus crossing the Cornhill in April 1963 on the service from LLoyds Avenue to the rail station. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Heath Road Hospital is now much more built up than in the video, along with the waterfront, and the town centre.

Cars can be seen driving on most of the town centre roads back in the 60s, but today this is no longer the case as a number of roads have been closed off to pedestrians, including the Cornhill.

Bus services from Lloyds Avenue to the train station ran until the early 1980s when the Cornhill and the town centre was pedestrianised.

The popular Grimwades can also be seen in the video on the corner of the Cornhill. For generations it was a landmark and although it closed in 1996 the building is still referred to by many as Grimwades.

