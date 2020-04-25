Fire at three-storey seafront home being treated as arson

Fire crews at the scene of the house fire in Old Fort Road, Felixstowe: Picture: DAVIDAS BUNO Archant

Investigations into a fire in three-storey seafront house in Felixstowe have found the blaze was started deliberately.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER

Five fire crews were called to the breakfast-time incident yesterday at the Martello Park housing development on the south seafront.

Firefighters found a fire in a top-floor bedroom of the property in Old Fort Road on the 130-home estate between Langer Road, Orford Road and the beach.

The crews quickly extinguished the flames, which caused severe damage to the interior of the property.

The building was evacuated and nobody was reported injured.

A police spokesman said: “It is now believed that an accelerant was used to deliberately start the fire and officers are continuing to investigate the arson.”

You may also want to watch:

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Crews sent to the scene were two from Ipswich East, two from Felixstowe and one from Princes Street.

On arrival six firefighters entered the property, using breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and one hose to tackle the fire.

An aerial appliance was also used to fight the blaze from above.

The incident happened sometime before 7.25am and anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious or who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting reference 37/22871/20.

Witnesses should email Martyn.Barker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, visit the website www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.

Alternatively, people can pass on information by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org