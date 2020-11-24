Developers look to move one step closer to 190 new homes on Ipswich fringe

Bellway Homes have submitted a reserved matters application for 190 homes off Old Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 190 new homes on the edge of Ipswich appear to be moving one step closer as deliberations over the development continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developers Bellway Homes first applied for planning permission to build more than 300 homes on the site, off Old Norwich Road, in 2017 – but failed to achieve planning permission over fears it would reduce the separation between Claydon and Whitton.

Buit following a subsequent appeal, outline planning permission was granted for the southern portion of the site, which could contain almost 200 homes – 35% of which will be reserved for affordable housing to meet requirements in Babergh and Mid Suffolk’s Joint Local Plan.

Should the application be approved, a mix of 190 detached, semi-detached, terraced homes and maisonettes would be built on the site, which backs on to the A14.

A reserved matters application was made to the district council this summer over access to the development and landscaping, which is currently awaiting decision.

Concerns had been raised over flooding and drainage by Suffolk County Council, while the authority has also requested for archaeological work to be secured before any development takes place.

Consulting structural engineers Conisbee have since written to the council to ease concerns over drainage – which developers hope may help resolve the matter.

Of the 190 properties, 67 would be affordable homes, with 22 marketed under shared ownership.

The houses would have between one to four bedrooms, with parking and garages.

A children’s play area would also be built, complete with a slide, swing and “dragonfly seat”, while a wide area of open space on the southern edge would remain open to the public.

There are still further hurdles to overcome, with a proposed mini roundabout to access the site – which was requested by Suffolk Highways to improve safety for cyclists – under scrutiny by Claydon and Whitton Parish Council.

The parish council – and residents – have raised concerns it will further encourage motorists to use Old Norwich Road as a shortcut to Claydon during rush hour, while they also refute claims over safety for cyclists.

Bellway Homes were contacted for comment.