Nostalgia

Do you remember Old Orleans in Ipswich - and are you in our gallery from 2003?

Old Orleans in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

It was one of Ipswich’s best-loved, award-winning restaurants for many years - but do you remember Old Orleans at Cardinal Park?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People enjoying a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY People enjoying a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The restaurant was a popular haunt for many people in the town, as these pictures of people enjoying themselves in 2003 show.

In 2011, it even won Best Family Friendly Restaurant in Ipswich at the Best Bar None Awards.

Inside the Old Orleans restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Inside the Old Orleans restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Yet just weeks later, the Ipswich Evening Star reported how the venue was forced to close after landlord Legal and General decided against renewing the firm’s tenancy.

A spokesman for Old Orleans said at the time: “We are extremely disappointed, but there is absolutely nothing we can do about it and we have no option other than to move out.”

Can you spot yourself on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich from 2003? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Can you spot yourself on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich from 2003? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was understood that around 40 jobs were lost at that time, around three-quarters being part-time.

■ What are your memories of Old Orleans? Email Andrew Papworth or write to Andrew Papworth, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Fun on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Fun on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

■ To order photos, visit our photo sales page or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Old Orleans at Ipswich's Cardinal Park closed in 2003, to the disappointment of many. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Old Orleans at Ipswich's Cardinal Park closed in 2003, to the disappointment of many. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Do you remember going to Old Orleans at Cardinal Park, Ipswich? This picture was taken in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Do you remember going to Old Orleans at Cardinal Park, Ipswich? This picture was taken in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A night out at Old Orleans, at Cardinal Park in Ipswich, in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY A night out at Old Orleans, at Cardinal Park in Ipswich, in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

You may also want to watch: