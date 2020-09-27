E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Do you remember Old Orleans in Ipswich - and are you in our gallery from 2003?

27 September, 2020 - 11:33
Old Orleans in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

It was one of Ipswich’s best-loved, award-winning restaurants for many years - but do you remember Old Orleans at Cardinal Park?

People enjoying a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYPeople enjoying a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The restaurant was a popular haunt for many people in the town, as these pictures of people enjoying themselves in 2003 show.

In 2011, it even won Best Family Friendly Restaurant in Ipswich at the Best Bar None Awards.

Inside the Old Orleans restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYInside the Old Orleans restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Yet just weeks later, the Ipswich Evening Star reported how the venue was forced to close after landlord Legal and General decided against renewing the firm’s tenancy.

A spokesman for Old Orleans said at the time: “We are extremely disappointed, but there is absolutely nothing we can do about it and we have no option other than to move out.”

Can you spot yourself on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich from 2003? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYCan you spot yourself on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich from 2003? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was understood that around 40 jobs were lost at that time, around three-quarters being part-time.

■ What are your memories of Old Orleans? Email Andrew Papworth or write to Andrew Papworth, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Fun on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYFun on a night out at Old Orleans in Ipswich in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Old Orleans at Ipswich's Cardinal Park closed in 2003, to the disappointment of many. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYOld Orleans at Ipswich's Cardinal Park closed in 2003, to the disappointment of many. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Do you remember going to Old Orleans at Cardinal Park, Ipswich? This picture was taken in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDo you remember going to Old Orleans at Cardinal Park, Ipswich? This picture was taken in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A night out at Old Orleans, at Cardinal Park in Ipswich, in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYA night out at Old Orleans, at Cardinal Park in Ipswich, in 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

