Do you remember Old Orleans in Ipswich - and are you in our gallery from 2003?
Archant
It was one of Ipswich’s best-loved, award-winning restaurants for many years - but do you remember Old Orleans at Cardinal Park?
The restaurant was a popular haunt for many people in the town, as these pictures of people enjoying themselves in 2003 show.
In 2011, it even won Best Family Friendly Restaurant in Ipswich at the Best Bar None Awards.
Yet just weeks later, the Ipswich Evening Star reported how the venue was forced to close after landlord Legal and General decided against renewing the firm’s tenancy.
A spokesman for Old Orleans said at the time: “We are extremely disappointed, but there is absolutely nothing we can do about it and we have no option other than to move out.”
It was understood that around 40 jobs were lost at that time, around three-quarters being part-time.
■ What are your memories of Old Orleans? Email Andrew Papworth or write to Andrew Papworth, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
■ To order photos, visit our photo sales page or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.