Nostalgia

Memories of pub nights at The Waterlily back in 1974

The landlord and lady proudly standing behind their bar Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Today our nostalgia series transports readers back to 1974 - down St Helen's Street in Ipswich, to The Waterlily pub.

A group of ladies socialising at Ipswich's Waterlily pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT A group of ladies socialising at Ipswich's Waterlily pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

What the Waterlily pub looked like from the outside back in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT What the Waterlily pub looked like from the outside back in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

These pictures show the small pub thriving with happy customers, who were enjoying a pint and a socialising.

The landlord and lady stand proudly behind their immaculate bar, stacked full of different drinking glasses.

A group of ladies sipping beers at the bar appeared to be enjoying themselves.

An outside view of the pub shows that it used to be a Tolly Cobbold establishment - and much of the building dates back to the 19th century.

The Waterlily got its full license on February 29, 1960. It has been going every since.

Do you remember what The Waterlily pub was like in 1974? Share your memories with us via email.