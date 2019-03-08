Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

Memories of pub nights at The Waterlily back in 1974

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 June 2019

The landlord and lady proudly standing behind their bar Picture: ARCHANT

The landlord and lady proudly standing behind their bar Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Today our nostalgia series transports readers back to 1974 - down St Helen's Street in Ipswich, to The Waterlily pub.

A group of ladies socialising at Ipswich's Waterlily pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTA group of ladies socialising at Ipswich's Waterlily pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Today our nostalgia series transports readers back to 1974 - down St Helen's Street in Ipswich, to The Waterlily pub.

What the Waterlily pub looked like from the outside back in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTWhat the Waterlily pub looked like from the outside back in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

These pictures show the small pub thriving with happy customers, who were enjoying a pint and a socialising.

You may also want to watch:

The landlord and lady stand proudly behind their immaculate bar, stacked full of different drinking glasses.

A group of ladies sipping beers at the bar appeared to be enjoying themselves.

An outside view of the pub shows that it used to be a Tolly Cobbold establishment - and much of the building dates back to the 19th century.

The Waterlily got its full license on February 29, 1960. It has been going every since.

Do you remember what The Waterlily pub was like in 1974? Share your memories with us via email.

Most Read

Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes Suffolk road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Museum Street Cafe to reopen at new venue as workers co-op

Museum Street Cafe workers co-op are announcing their new venue next month. Picture: MUSEUM STREET CAFE WORKERS COOP

Mother of racist attack victim in Woodbridge hits out at ‘growing culture of intolerance’

The boy was racially abused and punched in the stomach in North Hill earlier this month Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes Suffolk road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Museum Street Cafe to reopen at new venue as workers co-op

Museum Street Cafe workers co-op are announcing their new venue next month. Picture: MUSEUM STREET CAFE WORKERS COOP

Mother of racist attack victim in Woodbridge hits out at ‘growing culture of intolerance’

The boy was racially abused and punched in the stomach in North Hill earlier this month Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

‘It’s disgraceful’ – Taxpayers continue to foot £2m annual bill of failed fire control project

The empty Fire Control Centre at the Cambridge Research Park, Waterbeach.

Cross-party calls for urgent inquiry into ‘dreadful’ special needs system

Protestors gathered in Christchurch Park at the end of the Suffolk SEND march Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Museum Street Cafe to reopen at new venue as workers co-op

Museum Street Cafe workers co-op are announcing their new venue next month. Picture: MUSEUM STREET CAFE WORKERS COOP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists