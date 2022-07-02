News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mum's food saving mission rehomes 1,500 sausage rolls and cuts monthly bill

William Warnes

Published: 7:00 AM July 2, 2022
Sarah Chapman on left with shopping basket on right

Olio has helped Sarah Chapman save £100 a month on food. Inset: Sarah Chapman - Credit: PA Media/Transatlantic Entertainment

An Ipswich mum has shared how she has been able to save up to £100 a month while reducing her and her neighbours' food waste. 

Sarah Chapman, 35, has saved money on her food shop using Olio. 

On one occasion, the Clapgate Lane resident was able to use the app to ensure 1,500 frozen sausage rolls did not go to waste.

The app can be used by people wanting to share their surplus food with others and local businesses. 

The mum-of-three said: "It makes quite a big dent. We save around £100 a month on food doing it.

"It's good for the community as well. I've got neighbours I've never spoken with in 10 years of living here. But since doing this, we've reached out to each other.

"One time I rehomed around 1,500 frozen sausage rolls in less than two hours. I was handing them out in the car park. 

"With the rise in the cost of living, I have been seeing more and more new faces coming to collect from me. I'd encourage anyone struggling with rising costs to get involved."

Olio was founded in 2015 with the aim of reducing food waste and this year aims to redistribute 200million meals with support of businesses.

Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO of OLIO, said: “It’s simply wrong that right now millions of people across the UK are struggling to put food on the table, whilst billions of meals worth of perfectly edible food is going straight in the bin. 

“There’s more than enough food in this country to feed everybody, and that’s why we decided to take action. We’re so grateful to those organisations that have already pledged their support and we’re calling for others to do the same as a matter of urgency.”

