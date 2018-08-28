When the Grinning Rat was known as the Olive Leaf pub
PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 November 2018
Today the Grinning Rat is known for its live music and jukebox, but the pub has been part of the community for generations.
Situated in St Helen’s Street, the original timber-framed pub opened in the 1800s before being altered in the 1900s,
These photos were taken in 1973 when the pub was known as the Olive Leaf.
Many of our readers will have fond memories of this time - and from the years that followed.
In later years the pub was renamed the Grinning Rat, and it is now a popular choice for live music fans. It also offers a free jukebox on selected nights of the week and Sunday lunch, for those who have booked in advance.
We would like to hear from anyone who used to drink at the Olive Leaf pub, especially anyone featured in these photos.