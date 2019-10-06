E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Calls by MP to review convicted murderer's guilty verdict

06 October, 2019 - 07:01
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and solicitor Glyn Maddocks are to meet with the justice minister over the case of Oliver Campbell. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and solicitor Glyn Maddocks are to meet with the justice minister over the case of Oliver Campbell. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

An Ipswich man's conviction for the murder of a London shopkeeper should be urgently reviewed, a minister is to be told.

Sandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.ukSandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Oliver Campbell, now aged 49, spent 11 years in prison - including time at Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge - after being jailed in 1991 over the killing of a shopkeeper in Hackney.

But Ipswich MP Sandy Martin told parliament earlier this year: "Oliver simply was not capable of carrying out such a crime."

Mr Martin told a House of Commons debate: "There was no forensic evidence linking him to the scene of the crime."

A confession to the murder should also not have been used as evidence, Mr Martin argued in his speech, because of Mr Campbell's "limited mental capacity" from a brain injury he suffered as a baby.

During the debate he also pointed to witness statements which described two short men at the crime scene, when Mr Campbell is black and 6ft 3in in height.

Now Mr Martin and Glyn Maddocks, Mr Campbell's solicitor, are set to meet justice minister Wendy Morton to urge the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to take a second look at the case.

Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting: "Oliver's ambition is to clear his name."

The MP added that, in his view: "If you were to meet him you would work out that he's not capable of being able to do that he's supposed to have done."

You may also want to watch:

A BBC programme called Rough Justice in 2002 challenged Mr Campbell's conviction, even bringing in a ballistics expert to look at the evidence.

Mr Maddocks and barrister Michael Birnbaum later made a lengthy submission imploring the CCRC to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.

At that time, the CCRC decided there was nothing new to form the basis of a fresh appeal.

But after Mr Martin's speech in parliament earlier this year, then parliamentary under-secretary for justice Edward Argar said he would meet the Labour MP to discuss the case.

Mr Argar has now been replaced by Mrs Morton, but Mr Martin said: "We got a good reception from the previous minister. He absolutely committed to take this seriously and I hope the new justice minister will do the same.

"I feel sure we can get her to look at it seriously and start to take things forward."

Mr Martin plans to present her with the evidence and ask for her view on what should happen next.

Mr Maddocks said in his opinion the conviction was a "disgrace" and added: "It's embarrassing for our criminal justice system that someone like Oliver could be convicted of doing something he's probably incapable of doing."

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was approached for comment.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Weather warnings issued for heavy rain and possible flooding across Suffolk and Essex

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Calls by MP to review convicted murderer’s guilty verdict

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and solicitor Glyn Maddocks are to meet with the justice minister over the case of Oliver Campbell. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sunday Snap: Lambert v Barton analysis, Manchester United inspiration, envious glances, a rogue Canary and a fond(ish) farewell

Manager Joey Barton at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Breaking weekend news from Suffolk and Essex

Breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Take a rare look behind the scenes at Sizewell B - Suffolk’s nuclear power station

Katie Bannister is a control room engineer and reactor operator Sizewell B Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists