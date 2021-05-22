News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cancer patient sets off on sailing trip in memory of daughter Toni

Holly Hume

Published: 7:57 PM May 22, 2021   
Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash, front, ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash, front, ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, with his crew, from left, Nick Johnston, Alan Clifton, and his son-in-law, John Wright

An Ipswich cancer patient set off on his voyage to circle Britain today, in a bid to fundraise for Macmillan nurses who cared for his daughter in her final days.

Olle Nash was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019, just two years after losing his daughter Toni to pancreatic cancer after a long battle.

The 63-year-old will be spending the next month on the high seas, accompanied by a small crew of friends and family.

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash with his grand-daughters

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash with his grand-daughters, from left, Eva Kindred, 11; Summer Coates, six; and Nola Kindred, seven, as he gets ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

He's still having chemotherapy treatment on his trip in tablet form and will be docking in Inverness to have his bloods checked in mid-June before returning to Ipswich for further treatment.

He's documenting the trip in an effort to encourage more people living with cancer to get in touch with Macmillan and access their support which helped him through tragic times in his life.

The army veteran has raised over £4,000 for the cancer charity already and is keeping a live blog here.

