X Factor star Olly Murs spotted in Felixstowe with his Coggeshall Town team

Murs, 36, is the director of north Essex club Coggeshall Town FC Picture: STUART DAYNES STUART DAYNES

Pop star Olly Murs has been spotted on the touchline of Felixstowe and Walton’s home match against Coggeshall Town.

X Factor star Olly Murs is at the Felixstowe and Walton United FC match versus Coggeshall Town FC Picture: STUART DAYNES X Factor star Olly Murs is at the Felixstowe and Walton United FC match versus Coggeshall Town FC Picture: STUART DAYNES

Murs, 36, has been at the Seasider’s Goldstar Ground on Saturday, October 3, as the two East Anglian sides battle it out in the Isthmian League Division One North.

The Witham-born star played for Coggeshall Town after getting back into football in 2016, and now serves as a club director.

Murs has sold more than 10 million records since finishing second in the X Factor in 2009 and has released four number one albums.

Coggeshall currently sit in mid-table of the league, while the Seasiders continue to float around the play-off places three games into the season.

