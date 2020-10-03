X Factor star Olly Murs spotted in Felixstowe with his Coggeshall Town team
PUBLISHED: 16:02 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 03 October 2020
STUART DAYNES
Pop star Olly Murs has been spotted on the touchline of Felixstowe and Walton’s home match against Coggeshall Town.
Murs, 36, has been at the Seasider’s Goldstar Ground on Saturday, October 3, as the two East Anglian sides battle it out in the Isthmian League Division One North.
The Witham-born star played for Coggeshall Town after getting back into football in 2016, and now serves as a club director.
Murs has sold more than 10 million records since finishing second in the X Factor in 2009 and has released four number one albums.
Coggeshall currently sit in mid-table of the league, while the Seasiders continue to float around the play-off places three games into the season.
