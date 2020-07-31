Ipswich company helps recycle equivalent of 40 million straws in new driveways

Oltco have been using Recycle Bound materials to resurface drive ways. Picture: OLTCO Archant

An Ipswich franchise is playing a key role in a huge recycling project which has seen the equivalent of 40 million plastic straws used to create driveways across the UK.

Oltco Ipswich, led by multi-area franchisee Liam Dorian, has been committed to tackling the issue of plastic waste and has played an integral role in the company’s Recycle Bound success story.

At the beginning of 2019, the company came up with the unique solution to help tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the globe.

Now, over 12 months on, Oltco has recycled the equivalent of over 40,000,000 plastic straws and is being used not only on driveways up and down the country but also at some of the UK’s leading hotels and attractions.

Oltco’s Co-Director, Tom Stringer, said: “We have been thrilled by the response to Recycle Bound. Every member of our team has fully embraced it and it has proved hugely popular with our customers, both residential and commercial.

“The number of customers who are asking for it to be used on their driveways, patios and paths is growing all the time.

“The issue of plastic waste has long been a concern for us here at Oltco, we see first-hand the impact it’s having on our beaches and wider environment.

It is a totally awesome product which is hard wearing and will last for years and helps rid the world of some of the plastic waste.”

Recycle Bound is made utilising waste plastic - straws, plastic drink bottles and plastic food packaging - from a plastic recycling point, each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws.

Therefore, if Recycle Bound was laid on a standard 50 square metre drive, the equivalent of 150,000 plastic straws would be recycled in the process.

Mr Dorian added: “Recycle Bound has been hugely successful and we are grateful for all the individuals, and local companies based in Ipswich, who have come on board in a bid to help us tackle the global issue of plastic waste.

“We are proud to have already installed Recycle Bound across Ipswich and the neighbouring towns and villages.”

Oltco Director, Johnny Pearce, said: “We are now working on another world-first product that will also utilise waste plastic and will be a game changer when it is launched later this year.”