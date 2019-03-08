Gallery

Gold medal winning Olympic athletes talk about health at annual Suffolk sports day

Team GB runner Helen Davies, Lisa Perkins (Director of BT Adastral Park) and Olympic rower, Helen Glover Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Elite female athletes gathered at an annual sports day in Ipswich to talk about health, fitness and wellbeing as well as raise money for two Suffolk charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Employees at BT Adastral Park took part in a huge sports day on the premises Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Employees at BT Adastral Park took part in a huge sports day on the premises Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The annual BT Adastral Park Sports Day brought together the 124 high-tech businesses located on the park and their 3,700 employees who competed in a range of fun activities including volleyball, giant jenga, walking football, boules, dodgeball and croquet.

Olympic gold medal winning hockey player Sam Quek MBE and Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover MBE were there, alongside Suffolk's own superwoman Andrea Thompson, who is fresh from a win at the The World's Strongest Woman competition.

England international rugby player Rachael Burford also featured, alongside Great British marathon runner Helen Davies.

You may also want to watch:

The sports day was held in support of two charities, East Anglia's Children's Hospice and KickOff@3, a collaborative initiative set up to engage young people using sport, music and other imaginative ideas.

Sky TV presenter Charlie Webster hosted a panel discussion with the elite female athletes on how working out smarter not harder delivers the best results.

The athletes revealed what they have learned from their DNA analysis with help from testing company Muhdo Health and how it made a difference to their performance through lifestyle changes including exercise regime, nutrition and sleep routine.

Sam Quek, MBE and British Olympic hockey gold medallist commented: "I have recently learnt so much more about my body. Muhdo has showed me the links between my genes and my overall wellbeing and what I can do about it.

Team GB athlete Helen Davies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Team GB athlete Helen Davies Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"If you can get your diet and lifestyle right, that plays a massive part in terms of everything else - energy levels, illness and happiness. Being able to measure my progress helps me stay in top condition."