Omid Djalili cracks Ipswich joke at Queen's Platinum Jubilee show

Omid Djalili took part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration last night - Credit: PA

Those who tuned in to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration last night may have heard an unexpected shout-out to Ipswich.

Actor and comedian Omid Djalili delivered the closing speech at A Gallop Through History, cracking a joke about the Suffolk town during the ceremony.

Djalili, who was dressed as a herald, said: "Thank you all for joining us tonight, especially all of you in the royal box looking so well-dressed.

Omid Djalili lives close to Ipswich - Credit: PA

"But a special thank you to the British public, who have shown up tonight in the back there wearing comfortable shoes and light rainwear. We salute you.

"Your royal highness, on behalf of everyone here I'd like to very humbly thank you for choosing us over the state opening of Parliament. You did the right thing.

"And I won five pounds in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich.

"And also a big thank you to all of our hosts tonight."

Djalili did not reveal which takeaway he was referring to, or what the bet was.

The equestrian extravaganza, which was broadcast on ITV, marked the Queen's first public appearance in several weeks and kickstarted the celebrations to mark her 70-year reign.

Djalili moved to Suffolk recently and has spent a lot of time watching Ipswich Town games, even performing a half time show at Portman Road.

The Queen at the show, which was broadcast on ITV - Credit: PA



