Ipswich and Melton men charged after £65k, cars and drugs seized

PUBLISHED: 14:19 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 21 September 2020

All four appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court last Friday Picture: ARCHANT

Police have charged four people with drug offences following the execution of warrants in locations including Ipswich and Melton last Wednesday.

Police seized a Range Rover, Audi, Mercedes, £65,000 cash, suspected class A drugs and cannabis at seven addresses.

Roan Omoworare, 27, of Bloomfield Street, Dale Ramsey, 29, of Felixstowe Road, Sanchez Hamilton, 31, of Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, and Marley Bagley, 24, of Beadon Way, Melton, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs from July 10, 2019, to September 16.

Omoworare, Ramsey and Bagley have also been charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

All four appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court last Friday and were remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 16.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Melton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and released under investigation.

