Vibrant multicultural festival returns to Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 19:06 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 01 September 2019
A variety of exciting sights, smells and performances were on offer to those attending this year's One Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich this weekend.
Thousands visited Alexandra Park on Sunday to enjoy the ninth edition of the festival which celebrate's Ipswich and Suffolk's diversity by bringing together a range of communities.
The event was hosted by local charity BSC Multicultural Services.
There were a large number of musical acts for visitors to enjoy including Suffolk band JS & The Lockerbillies and ska and reggae group Maroon Town.
Dancers represented a wide variety of different styles on stage including Bollywood.
For those interested in sports there was a five-a-side football tournament to being held alongside demonstrations of the sport of Kabaddi.
The contact sport is the national game of Bangladesh and involves players trying to tag others out of the game.
A number of food stalls were also cooking up a range of delights from around the world for visitors to enjoy.
Mahbub Alam Shamim, treasurer of BSC Multicultural services said: "It's been fantastic, we had so many people turn up and the weather was so good.
"It was music, food and sport bringing people together."