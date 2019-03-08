Vibrant multicultural festival returns to Ipswich

Diana and Ada enjoying the music Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A variety of exciting sights, smells and performances were on offer to those attending this year's One Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zulu dancers got the crowd on their feet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Zulu dancers got the crowd on their feet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands visited Alexandra Park on Sunday to enjoy the ninth edition of the festival which celebrate's Ipswich and Suffolk's diversity by bringing together a range of communities.

The event was hosted by local charity BSC Multicultural Services.

There were a large number of musical acts for visitors to enjoy including Suffolk band JS & The Lockerbillies and ska and reggae group Maroon Town.

You may also want to watch:

Dancers represented a wide variety of different styles on stage including Bollywood.

For those interested in sports there was a five-a-side football tournament to being held alongside demonstrations of the sport of Kabaddi.

The contact sport is the national game of Bangladesh and involves players trying to tag others out of the game.

A number of food stalls were also cooking up a range of delights from around the world for visitors to enjoy.

Samboomba entertain the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Samboomba entertain the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mahbub Alam Shamim, treasurer of BSC Multicultural services said: "It's been fantastic, we had so many people turn up and the weather was so good.

"It was music, food and sport bringing people together."