Family-friendly fun promised at Suffolk's free One Big Multicultural Festival

PUBLISHED: 18:52 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 01 July 2019

Supporters gather for the launch of the One Big Multicultural Festival 2019 Picture: BRAD JONES

Supporters gather for the launch of the One Big Multicultural Festival 2019 Picture: BRAD JONES

Archant

The One Big Multicultural Festival will be staged in Suffolk again this summer - with the free event promising a diverse mix of food and family-friendly entertainment.

First details about the event were revealed at today's launch. It will be staged in Alexandra Park, Ipswich, on Sunday, September 1, between midday and 6pm, and once again feature world music and food, sports, fairground rides and children's entertainment.

The event is a celebration of Suffolk's many cultures, and typically attracts around 8,000 people.

It is organised by the Bangladeshi Support Centre, and Shayra Begum said: "The reason for the event is to bring communities together. We are all just people, and we need to get that message out to young people."

It is the ninth year of the event, and BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Wayne Bavin will again be hosting the proceedings.

For more information, visit the website.

