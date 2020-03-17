Test results come back on One College pupil suspected to have contracted coronavirus

Test results have come back from a One College pupil who was suspected to have contracted coronavirus after having returned from Italy.

The pupil had been put into self-isolation after developing symptoms of the virus when they returned from holiday.

The school carried out extra cleaning as a precautionary measure.

In a statement on the school’s website, principal Jenny Milsom confirmed that the results showed the pupil had not contracted the virus.

Mrs Milsom said: “I can confirm that the student who was tested for Coronavirus has received confirmation that they do not have the Coronavirus, I am sure you will be very pleased to hear this both from your own perspective but also with reference to the individual.”

