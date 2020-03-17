E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Test results come back on One College pupil suspected to have contracted coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:18 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:18 17 March 2020

A Suffolk One student was put into self-isolatation after showing symptoms of coronavirus Picture: SIMON PARKER

A Suffolk One student was put into self-isolatation after showing symptoms of coronavirus Picture: SIMON PARKER

Test results have come back from a One College pupil who was suspected to have contracted coronavirus after having returned from Italy.

The pupil had been put into self-isolation after developing symptoms of the virus when they returned from holiday.

The school carried out extra cleaning as a precautionary measure.

In a statement on the school’s website, principal Jenny Milsom confirmed that the results showed the pupil had not contracted the virus.

Mrs Milsom said: “I can confirm that the student who was tested for Coronavirus has received confirmation that they do not have the Coronavirus, I am sure you will be very pleased to hear this both from your own perspective but also with reference to the individual.”

READ MORE: Primary school being ‘extra vigilant’ after suspected coronavirus case

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

