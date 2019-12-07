E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
One lane of Orwell Bridge closed

PUBLISHED: 20:19 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:19 07 December 2019

The Orwell Bridge Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The Orwell Bridge Picture: GETTY IMAGES

PaulFleet

One lane of the Orwell Bridge was closed tonight as police removed a broken down car,

The VW Golf was in the westbound section of the A14 on the bridge when it broke down around 7pm.

Suffolk police closed one lane to allow recovery of the vehicle, which resulted in slow moving traffic for around 30 minutes.

No-one was injured in the incident. The lane was re-opened at 7.30pm.

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

