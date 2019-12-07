One lane of Orwell Bridge closed

The Orwell Bridge Picture: GETTY IMAGES PaulFleet

One lane of the Orwell Bridge was closed tonight as police removed a broken down car,

The VW Golf was in the westbound section of the A14 on the bridge when it broke down around 7pm.

Suffolk police closed one lane to allow recovery of the vehicle, which resulted in slow moving traffic for around 30 minutes.

No-one was injured in the incident. The lane was re-opened at 7.30pm.