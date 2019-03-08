Sunshine and Showers

Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after single vehicle crash on A14

PUBLISHED: 18:15 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 17 May 2019

The A14 near Trimley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 near Trimley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a crash on the A14 this afternoon.

The incident happened just after the Trimley turn-off on the eastbound carriageway around 4.40pm.

One lane was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the crash, which involved a Renault Clio.

Police said the driver was arrested for careless driving and suspected drug driving, but was not injured in the incident.

Slow traffic was reported in the area while police worked at the scene.

"

