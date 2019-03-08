Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after single vehicle crash on A14

A suspected drug driver has been arrested after a crash on the A14 this afternoon.

#a14 just past trimley turn off eastbound at dockspur roundabout Lane 2 currently close due to RTC.



Please keep left. Officers are working in lane 2.



Will keep you updated when reopens #Felixstowe #pc1981 pic.twitter.com/zyZozbEC03 — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) 17 May 2019

The incident happened just after the Trimley turn-off on the eastbound carriageway around 4.40pm.

One lane was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the crash, which involved a Renault Clio.

Police said the driver was arrested for careless driving and suspected drug driving, but was not injured in the incident.

Slow traffic was reported in the area while police worked at the scene.

