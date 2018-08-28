Snow

Top Suffolk sixth form announces new principal for September 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 January 2019

One sixth form will have a new principal from September 2019. Picture: GREGG BROWN

One sixth form will have a new principal from September 2019. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk sixth form rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted has announced its new chief.

One Sixth Form College deputy principal Jenny Milsom will step up to the role of principal in September 2019. Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

Current One Sixth Form College principal Alan Whittaker in October announced his plans to retire at the end of this academic year, after eight years at the helm.

On Monday, the sixth form – which is part of the Suffolk Academies Trust and Eastern Colleges Group – announced that deputy principal Jenny Milsom will be promoted from September.

She said: “I have been given the opportunity to lead a talented, committed and passionate community of students and staff through the next phase of the development of One Sixth Form College.

“It is a challenge that I am extremely excited about and I will be looking to build on the excellent work that has been achieved so far, thanks to Alan and indeed all the staff, students and stakeholders who have helped make this college a success story for the region.”

One Sixth Form College principal Alan Whittaker, who is retiring at the end of the 2018/19 academic year Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

Mrs Milsom has spent the last three decades in education, and has served as the sixth form’s deputy principal since its inception in 2010.

She also has experience in a number of senior education roles in the East of England prior to securing her role at One.

She added: “I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the Eastern Colleges Group, in assisting in a successful opening of Abbeygate Sixth Form College in September 2019 and to broadening opportunities for students in the eastern region.

“The students of One Sixth Form College go to prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, work for FTSE 100 companies and even win awards in Hollywood. That is a legacy I want to continue.”

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Suffolk Academies Trust, said the board was impressed with Mrs Milsom’s vision, commitment and leadership during the two day interview.

Last autumn, Mr Whittaker said that he had it in mind to retire at the age of 55, and plans to spend more time with his family.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Those strong foundations that have been created will never change and I am confident that we will continue to thrive and I look forward to celebrating One Sixth Form College’s ongoing success in the future.”

Topic Tags:

