Ipswich students tipped to be the ‘next Christopher Nolans’ at college awards

PUBLISHED: 19:15 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 19 July 2020

Tom Potter, 18, took home an award and has previously been nominated for national competitions Picture: TOM POTTER

Tom Potter, 18, took home an award and has previously been nominated for national competitions Picture: TOM POTTER

TOM POTTER

An Ipswich sixth form college is confident it may house ‘the next Christopher Nolan’ after its recent film awards.

Joe Dunbar was one of the four students to take home an award at One Sixth Form College's Roscars Picture: JOE DUNBARJoe Dunbar was one of the four students to take home an award at One Sixth Form College's Roscars Picture: JOE DUNBAR

One Sixth Form College (formerly Suffolk One), hosted its annual Roscars awards – named after media teacher Ross Barrett – online earlier this month to celebrate the work of media students.

The students were asked to create short films, which were showcased to around 50 guests – with Mr Barrett, who began working at the college when it opened in 2010 – believing the college may be home to Britain’s next big film director.

Four winners were picked from the nominees, with Joe Dunbar, Charlie Martin, Joe Warpole, and Tom Potter all taking home awards.

Mr Dunbar, from Ipswich, took inspiration from the Muppets and 2001: A Space Odyssey for his out-of-this-world short, while fellow 18-year-old Charlie, from Debenham, pondered the meaning of life for his movie.

Mr Dunbar added film-making has been the highlight of his time at the college.

Joe Warpole’s nostalgic film starred the 18-year-old’s childhood teddy bear, while Tom Potter, also 18, continued basking in the critical acclaim with his movie “Wake”, which was nominated during the Barnes Film Festival earlier this year.

Mr Potter said: “I was exploring a perspective on life in my film.

“There is a certain atmosphere at One that promotes the idea of taking risks and working collaboratively. It has definitely been influential on my development.”

Award winners from the Scrivener Drive college have previously gone on to work in the creative arts and film industries, with one winner – Alfie Vaughan – going on to secure a job for a London production company which saw him work on the Harry Potter franchise, as well as a music video for The Chemical Brothers.

Mr Barrett added he has high hopes for the class of 2019/20, and that they too can go on to secure themselves work in the industry.

Mr Barrett said: “Without being disrespectful to other year groups, the standard this year has been so high and everyone has pushed each other to reach amazing heights.

“My colleagues and I truly believe that they have been outstanding. I am very optimistic that we might have another Christopher Nolan in our midst.”

