Sixth form college comes together for Suffolk Day celebrations

One Sixth Form College students taking part in the Suffolk Day Big Weekender left to right AJ Davis, Francisco Ferreira and Bailey Eley Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE Archant

Students at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich have been busy preparing for the college's contributions to this year's Suffolk Day celebrations.

As part of this years Suffolk Day Big Weekender, starting tomorrow, the students have created a video highlighting everything they think makes Suffolk great.

On the day, they will also launch an art exhibition based on land and coastal scenes, while creating a display of Suffolk's best known authors and artists.

Their work doesn't stop there however, as the college is also publishing an art book called "Perspectives", with all profits going to St Elizabeth Hospice.

Frances Vickerstaff from the college said: "Suffolk is an amazing place that has so much to offer.

"As a county, we are very humble and we tend to quietly go about our business.

"Therefore, we thought that our video, art exhibition, book launch and library display will show the talent and creativity that exists here and it also enables us to quietly shout from the rooftops just how proud we are to live and work in this wonderful county."

Involved in the day since its inception in 2017, the college has previously hosted lunch time concerts as students celebrate Suffolk artists including the likes of Ed Sheeran.

A full list of events across the county can be found here.