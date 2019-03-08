Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Sixth form college comes together for Suffolk Day celebrations

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 June 2019

One Sixth Form College students taking part in the Suffolk Day Big Weekender left to right AJ Davis, Francisco Ferreira and Bailey Eley Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

One Sixth Form College students taking part in the Suffolk Day Big Weekender left to right AJ Davis, Francisco Ferreira and Bailey Eley Picture: ONE SIXTH FORM COLLEGE

Archant

Students at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich have been busy preparing for the college's contributions to this year's Suffolk Day celebrations.

As part of this years Suffolk Day Big Weekender, starting tomorrow, the students have created a video highlighting everything they think makes Suffolk great.

On the day, they will also launch an art exhibition based on land and coastal scenes, while creating a display of Suffolk's best known authors and artists.

Their work doesn't stop there however, as the college is also publishing an art book called "Perspectives", with all profits going to St Elizabeth Hospice.

You may also want to watch:

Frances Vickerstaff from the college said: "Suffolk is an amazing place that has so much to offer.

"As a county, we are very humble and we tend to quietly go about our business.

"Therefore, we thought that our video, art exhibition, book launch and library display will show the talent and creativity that exists here and it also enables us to quietly shout from the rooftops just how proud we are to live and work in this wonderful county."

Involved in the day since its inception in 2017, the college has previously hosted lunch time concerts as students celebrate Suffolk artists including the likes of Ed Sheeran.

A full list of events across the county can be found here.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning storms hit Suffolk overnight Picture: PETER CUTTS

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning storms hit Suffolk overnight Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Job offer and birthday celebrations end in bans for drink-driving pair

Celebrations turned sour for two drink-drivers, banned from the road for a total of more than three years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

First look at major revamp plans for Ipswich Waterfront Burton’s factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Broken down lorry on Copdock slip road causing long delays

Lorry blocking A14 slip road after breaking down. Picture: NSRAPT

Care worker cleared by jury of sexual assault on two female colleagues

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich hospice nurse sanctioned for issuing wrong medicine dosages

Tony Brown worked at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich from October, 2016 to January, 2018 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists