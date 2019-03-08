Partly Cloudy

'She's a force of nature' - Suffolk teacher wins national award

PUBLISHED: 09:59 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 27 June 2019

Star teacher Nicola Manning with Grace Maly, one of her students Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

Star teacher Nicola Manning with Grace Maly, one of her students Picture: SUFFOLK ONE

SUFFOLK ONE

An Ipswich tutor is headed to a glittering ceremony in London after being hailed the "best teacher ever" by one of her students.

Nicola Manning, who teaches biology at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, has received one of 68 silver awards from Publishing and Examination Giant, Pearson.

Ms Manning is now headed to the finals, vying for one of 13 Gold awards, and is the only teacher from Suffolk competing for what has been known as the UK's 'Oscars for Teachers'.

Grace Maly, one of Ms Manning's students, presented the trophy to her teacher, adding that she was "such a force of nature in the best possible way, a constant support and the best teacher ever".

A tea at the House of Commons on July 11 now awaits the star teacher, followed by a glitzy ceremony at the Roundhouse in London on October 20, where she will be one of four nominees for 'Further Education (FE) Lecturer of the Year.'

Ms Manning, who lives in Felixstowe, said that it is "nice to be recognised".

