Ipswich man charged with stealing puppy during alleged burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:59 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 09 March 2020

Taylor Cobald appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Taylor Cobald appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing a German shepherd puppy during one of three alleged overnight burglaries.

Taylor Cobald appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with burgling two homes in Onehouse and a shed in Stowmarket between last Saturday and Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who has also been charged with criminal damage to a police cell, was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Cobald, of Rendlesham Road, Ipswich, is alleged to have entered a shed with intent to steal, entered a property in Onehouse and stolen a puppy, headphones, Alexa device, empty beer bottle, underwear and a jacket, and entered another Onehouse address and stolen two coats, car keys, a bunch of house keys and a Kindle.

Poppy, the missing four-month-old German shepherd, has been tracked down and returned to her owners.

