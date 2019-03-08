Ipswich headteacher announces departure for Middle East as school celebrates record-breaking GCSEs

Oona Carlin, head of Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL Archant

An Ipswich headteacher who led the transformation of her school from all girls to coeducational is to leave - as her school celebrates a record-breaking set of GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oona Carlin is set to leave Ipswich High School in January 2020. Picture: GREGG BROWN Oona Carlin is set to leave Ipswich High School in January 2020. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Oona Carlin confirmed that she would be standing down after six years in the role at Ipswich High School, so she can take up a role as principal of a school group in the Middle East.

Ms Carlin has overseen the transition of IHS from a girls' school to being coeducational and the creation of the school's first boarding house, which opens in September.

She leaves very much on a high - with the Woolverstone school gaining a 100% pass rate from its 42 GCSE pupils this year, despite a tougher exam system.

The school also set a new record with 26.7% of pupils achieving level 9, which is higher than an A* - an increase from 24.6% last year.

Oona Carlin has overseen some significant changes at Ipswich High School. Picture: GREGG BROWN Oona Carlin has overseen some significant changes at Ipswich High School. Picture: GREGG BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Another high performing area was the three sciences - biology, chemistry and physics - in which 52% achieved level 9, compared to 50% in 2018.

Ms Carlin, who will leave in January 2020, said: "I am delighted with these excellent GCSE results, especially as they are the new, more challenging reformed GCSEs.

"This can be attributed to the dedication and hard work from the year-11 pupils and the academic and pastoral support from the teaching staff who push the students to reach their potential."

Ipswich High School. Picture: GREGG BROWN Ipswich High School. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Speaking about her departure, Ms Carlin said: "Since starting at Ipswich High School in 2013, I have been incredibly proud of the countless achievements of pupils and staff.

"Our school is a unique and special community and in my 25 years of teaching, I have never worked anywhere where the pupils are so inspiring and happy.

"I know that the school will be in the safe hands of the highly experienced senior leadership team during any transition and that there will be a great deal of interest in the headship as the directors look to appoint my replacement.

"The school is thriving and is at such an exciting point in its history."