Your chance to watch the Lion King under the stars
PUBLISHED: 12:42 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 08 February 2020
Fairview Entertainment/Walt Disney Pictures
Fans of the live action remake of Disney's the Lion King will get the chance to watch it on the big screen in Christchurch Park in Ipswich this spring.
Adventure Cinema are bringing Simba and the gang to the park on Thursday, May 7 for a special outdoor screening.
They are encouraging families to bring along a blanket or camping chair and relax as the watch the 2019 hit film under the stars.
Food stands and a bar will be open before the film starts but those watching the film are also welcome to bring along a picnic.
Gates to the screening on May 7 will open at 7pm and the film will start shortly after sunset at 8.45pm.
Adventure Cinema have stated the event will still go ahead even if it is raining.
Ticket prices and more information can be found here, on the Adventure Cinema website.
