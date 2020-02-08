E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Your chance to watch the Lion King under the stars

PUBLISHED: 12:42 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 08 February 2020

Your chance to watch the The Lion King (2019) as the sun sets in Christchurch Park Picture: FAIRVIEW ENTERTAINMENT/WALT DISNEY PICTURES

Fans of the live action remake of Disney's the Lion King will get the chance to watch it on the big screen in Christchurch Park in Ipswich this spring.

Adventure Cinema are bringing Simba and the gang to the park on Thursday, May 7 for a special outdoor screening.

They are encouraging families to bring along a blanket or camping chair and relax as the watch the 2019 hit film under the stars.

Food stands and a bar will be open before the film starts but those watching the film are also welcome to bring along a picnic.

Gates to the screening on May 7 will open at 7pm and the film will start shortly after sunset at 8.45pm.

Adventure Cinema have stated the event will still go ahead even if it is raining.

Ticket prices and more information can be found here, on the Adventure Cinema website.



End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

