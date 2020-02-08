Your chance to watch the Lion King under the stars

Your chance to watch the The Lion King (2019) as the sun sets in Christchurch Park Picture: FAIRVIEW ENTERTAINMENT/WALT DISNEY PICTURES Fairview Entertainment/Walt Disney Pictures

Fans of the live action remake of Disney's the Lion King will get the chance to watch it on the big screen in Christchurch Park in Ipswich this spring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families are being encouraged along to bring along blankets, chairs and picnics and relax as they watch the Lion King (2019) Picture: FAIRVIEW ENTERTAINMENT/WALT DISNEY PICTURES Families are being encouraged along to bring along blankets, chairs and picnics and relax as they watch the Lion King (2019) Picture: FAIRVIEW ENTERTAINMENT/WALT DISNEY PICTURES

Adventure Cinema are bringing Simba and the gang to the park on Thursday, May 7 for a special outdoor screening.

They are encouraging families to bring along a blanket or camping chair and relax as the watch the 2019 hit film under the stars.

You may also want to watch:

Food stands and a bar will be open before the film starts but those watching the film are also welcome to bring along a picnic.

Gates to the screening on May 7 will open at 7pm and the film will start shortly after sunset at 8.45pm.

Adventure Cinema have stated the event will still go ahead even if it is raining.

Ticket prices and more information can be found here, on the Adventure Cinema website.



Read more: Peter Andre returns to Ipswich Regent in Grease



