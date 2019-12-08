Nostalgia

Hoards of people, local produce and hotdogs feature in todays days gone by

Lots of people gather for an outdoor auction Picture: ARCHANT Archant

We take a walk through the streets of Ipswich and back to the open air market in 1979.

Piles of potatoes filled the fruit and veg stand at the market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Piles of potatoes filled the fruit and veg stand at the market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

People would come in their droves to have a look at the open air market in Ipswich.

Two girls tucking into their hotdogs with looks of satisfaction on their faces Picture: ARCHANT Two girls tucking into their hotdogs with looks of satisfaction on their faces Picture: ARCHANT

They wrapped up warm on a cold January morning to see if they could get their hands on local produce or a bargain buy.

A man sorting out all of his purchases from the open air market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT A man sorting out all of his purchases from the open air market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh local potatoes were piled up on the fruit and veg stand.

A woman browsing one of the stalls at the market, looked at some of the cassette tapes for sale Picture: ARCHANT A woman browsing one of the stalls at the market, looked at some of the cassette tapes for sale Picture: ARCHANT

Two youngsters appeared to be enjoying themselves, as they tucked into their hearty hotdogs.

The market goers had a browse of what they might purchase Picture: ARCHANT The market goers had a browse of what they might purchase Picture: ARCHANT

Bric-a-brac stalls appeared to be at the market too, with cassette tapes for sale and other bargains.

Do you remember attending the open air market in 1979? Perhaps it was you who enjoyed one of those tasty hotdogs on offer?