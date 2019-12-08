E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Hoards of people, local produce and hotdogs feature in todays days gone by

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 December 2019

Lots of people gather for an outdoor auction Picture: ARCHANT

Lots of people gather for an outdoor auction Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

We take a walk through the streets of Ipswich and back to the open air market in 1979.

Piles of potatoes filled the fruit and veg stand at the market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANTPiles of potatoes filled the fruit and veg stand at the market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

People would come in their droves to have a look at the open air market in Ipswich.

Two girls tucking into their hotdogs with looks of satisfaction on their faces Picture: ARCHANTTwo girls tucking into their hotdogs with looks of satisfaction on their faces Picture: ARCHANT

They wrapped up warm on a cold January morning to see if they could get their hands on local produce or a bargain buy.

A man sorting out all of his purchases from the open air market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANTA man sorting out all of his purchases from the open air market in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Fresh local potatoes were piled up on the fruit and veg stand.

A woman browsing one of the stalls at the market, looked at some of the cassette tapes for sale Picture: ARCHANTA woman browsing one of the stalls at the market, looked at some of the cassette tapes for sale Picture: ARCHANT

Two youngsters appeared to be enjoying themselves, as they tucked into their hearty hotdogs.

The market goers had a browse of what they might purchase Picture: ARCHANTThe market goers had a browse of what they might purchase Picture: ARCHANT

Bric-a-brac stalls appeared to be at the market too, with cassette tapes for sale and other bargains.

Do you remember attending the open air market in 1979? Perhaps it was you who enjoyed one of those tasty hotdogs on offer?

Most Read

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New houses could be built in village outside Ipswich as land goes up for sale

The land just off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary has gone up for sale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews tackle heath blaze in Ipswich

A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New houses could be built in village outside Ipswich as land goes up for sale

The land just off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary has gone up for sale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews tackle heath blaze in Ipswich

A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tories ahead in Ipswich in 2019 General Election campaign

Conservative Tom Hunt is ahead according to our survey. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners unite in calling for a ‘pause’ before ‘onslaught’ of energy projects ‘devastates’ region

Speakers and campaigners at the Suffolk 'Energy Coast' meeting at Aldeburgh Cinema Picture: GARY WAPLE

Fire crews tackle heath blaze in Ipswich

A fire engine at the scene of the fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Blustery winds but region escapes Storm Atiyah

Weather conditions for Sunday night Picture: WEATHERQUEST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists