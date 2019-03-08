Two-year-old boy left needing hospital treatment after playground wasp attack

Two-year-old Leo had to visit A&E after being stung several times by wasps at the Orbit Housing Association playground in Great Blakenham Picture: LINDSAY COMPTON Archant

A first day playing at the park was ruined for a two-year-old boy after an attack by a swarm of wasps saw him requiring hospital treatment.

Mother Lindsay Compton had taken her son Leo to the park near the new home they had recently moved into in Great Blakenham.

But when he climbed onto the slide he was stung at least 12 times on his face by wasps prompting an urgent trip to accident and emergency after dialling NHS 111.

The wasps had come from a nest hidden underneath the slide out of sight.

Unknown to Miss Compton, the local parish council had issued a warning to local residents about the nest on August 21.

In a Facebook post, a council member said the wasps had been reported as being "quite aggressive" and suggested families avoid using the slide.

Miss Compton said: "There was a swarm - maybe 20 of them and they were everywhere, three of them got into his hair.

"It was a moment of pure panic and helplessness, I don't like wasps myself but I did everything I could to get him away from them. It is horrible to watch something like that happen to your child.

"He was really badly swollen afterwards and was very upset for the next couple of hours.

"The swelling went down the next day."

At A&E, little Leo was prescribed with Piriton allergy medication to take twice a day. He is now back to his normal happy self after the incident which happened on September 1.

Miss Compton added: "The thing that annoyed me is that people had already reported it.

"I'm scared to go down there now, I hear they have removed it but when something like that happens, it puts you on edge."

A spokesman for Orbit Housing Association, which manages the park, said a team of pest control contractors had attended the playground on Thursday September 4 to remove the nest.

"We want everyone living in our homes and neighbourhoods to be able to enjoy the green spaces around them. We are sorry to hear of what happened and want to reassure both the family and local residents that we will get the issue sorted as quickly as possible."

The housing association spokesman was unable to clarify why the nest had not been removed sooner.