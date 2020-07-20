Man, 50, charged over alleged Ipswich drugs offences
PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 20 July 2020
A 50-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged with alleged drugs offences in the town.
The charge follows an arrest made shortly before 7pm Saturday, July 18, while officers were on patrol in the Norwich Road area of the town.
Officers stopped and searched the man in Orford Street and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Arthur Edwards, of Bramford Lane, was subsequently charged with three offences of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Mr Edwards was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 20.
