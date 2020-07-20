E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 50, charged over alleged Ipswich drugs offences

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 20 July 2020

A 50-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 50-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 50-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged with alleged drugs offences in the town.

The charge follows an arrest made shortly before 7pm Saturday, July 18, while officers were on patrol in the Norwich Road area of the town.

Officers stopped and searched the man in Orford Street and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Arthur Edwards, of Bramford Lane, was subsequently charged with three offences of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Mr Edwards was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk has now taken on The Hold in Ipswich – open to public in autumn

The Hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councillors take sides as Ipswich Labour tensions erupt on social media

Ipswich borough councillor Alasdair Ross is portfolio holder for public safety and during the lockdown he delivered some PPE in the region: ALASDAIR ROSS

Shock figures show rise in out-of-work young people post lockdown

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said young people working in the hospitality, retail and tourism industries have been hit hardest Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

‘Mask up’ shop staff told as tighter rules on face coverings come into force

Central England Co-op have been told to mask up ahead of new rules for customers entering shops Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES