Pupil and staff members self-isolating after confirmed Covid-19 case at Ipswich school

A pupil and a number of staff are self-isolating after an “individual” at an Ipswich high school, tested positive for Covid-19.

Ormiston Endeavour Academy confirmed the case yesterday, October 20, but said that the school will still be open to pupils.

A spokesperson for the school said that despite the case, all other pupils are still able to attend lessons except one student and a small number of staff members.

The spokesperson said: “Following an individual testing positive for Covid-19 and close consultation with Public Health England, we have identified one student and a small number of staff who are now self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

“Given the robust safety measures we have in place at the school including comprehensive contact tracing, we have been able to respond immediately and the student is now accessing remote learning from home, to limit any disruption to their education.

“The school is safe to remain open to all other students, as a result of the various stringent safety measures we have in place. Our absolute priority continues to be the health, safety and wellbeing of our whole school community and we will carry on working closely with Public Health England to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions.”