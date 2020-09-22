Video

Ipswich school unveils stunning new £15m building

Headteacher Jamie Daniels said pupils and staff alike are delighted with the new building Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich secondary school has unveiled its £15million new building, which it hopes will help boost the education of its 900 pupils.

Ormiston Endeavour Academy unveiled its new £15million building with state of the art facilities Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ormiston Endeavour Academy unveiled its new £15million building with state of the art facilities Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ormiston Endeavour Academy opened its new building this month after 18 months of construction – just in time for the return of students following the coronavirus lockdown.

It is hoped it will help further boost the Ofsted “good” rated school – formerly known as Thurleston High School – which has continued to improve under the leadership of headteacher Jamie Daniels.

The new building, at the site in Defoe Road, Ipswich, boasts seven science laboratories, art and technology workshops and a drama studio, on top of a new activity hall and has been purposely designed to be spacious and make the most of natural light.

Funding for the project came thanks to the Department for Education’s Priority Schools Building Programme, designed to renovate the schools in the worst condition and in need of urgent repair.

The new food technology room Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The new food technology room Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Daniels said: “We are really delighted with the new building.

“Students have been really excited to get into the new building, obviously with them having been out of school it was fantastic to welcome them back.

“They have taken really well to the new building and are loving the light, spacious areas we have for them now and we will use that as a catalyst to help drive forward their learning.”

One of the new design and technology rooms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND One of the new design and technology rooms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The school was also visited by local MP Dr Dan Poulter last week, who said he is confident the new building will help pupils excel in their studies.

Speaking about the visit, Dr Dan Poulter said: “As a regular visitor to Ormiston Endeavour Academy, I was especially pleased to be invited to the school to see their fantastic new building, which was unveiled to students as they returned to school earlier this month.

“The building has made an incredible difference to the campus and I am confident that the bright and modern facilities will inspire the latest cohort of students to further develop and enjoy their learning.”

It is hoped the 5,500sqm site – around five times the size of an average supermarket – will be cheaper to run than its predecessor and last for 60 years.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter visiting the school Picture: DR DAN POULTER MP Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter visiting the school Picture: DR DAN POULTER MP

Phase two of the works, which includes demolishing and re-modelling the old buildings, is underway and is due to be completed by Easter next year.