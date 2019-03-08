Poll

No space for Ipswich - anger as town is 'snubbed' from map

The map, which is a piece of National Trust Merchandise, does not include Ipswich Picture: OrwellAhead Facebook page OrwellAhead

A lobby group that champions Ipswich has spoken of their anger after the National Trust left Suffolk's county town off an illustrative map.

OrwellAhead posted on their Facebook page that they felt Ipswich had been 'snubbed' by the National Trust as it wasn't on the merchandise, despite Norwich and Cambridge being included.

A spokesman for OrwellAhead said: " We are big National Trust Fans, the artist of this beautifully illustrated map is from Falmouth, so can perhaps be forgiven for not appreciating regional rivalries.

"However it is unforgivable for the National Trust to be promoting an East Anglian map that includes both Cambridge and Norwich, which also have no National Trust sites in them, only to leave out Suffolk's capital."

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: " This illustrative design is used on some products in our retail range. The illustration is intended to present National Trust places in the region.

"Where there is space, we have included a small number of the region's cities and towns as reference points, but that is not the main purpose of this design."

