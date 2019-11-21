E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Fire on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 21 November 2019

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

A car has burst into flames on the Orwell Bridge, closing the highway ahead of tonight's rush hour.

Dramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEARTDramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEART

The fire started about 3.15pm today, November 21, between the Nacton Interchange and the Wherstead Interchange as the bridge goes over the B1456.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said there were no injuries reported from the scene.

Dramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEARTDramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEART

According to an eyewitness on the bridge, Ryan Heart, two people were seen standing with officers as the car burned.

Police closed the road in both directions as black smoke from the burning car was covering both sides of the road, but the eastbound carriageway has now reopned.

Fire crews were delayed by the sheer weight of traffic in the area as they headed to the scene.

Mr Heart said: "The car was fully ablaze when I got here. A police officer told me that as they passed it in their car on the eastbound carriageway, they could feel the heat from the other side of the road.

Dramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEARTDramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEART

"It looks like the tarmac is damaged, the car was on fire on the section before the road surface on the bridge turns to concrete."

Firefighters have now put the fire out.

Dramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEARTDramatic scenes on the A14 as a car burst in flames at around 3:15pm today Picture: RYAN HEART

Mr Heart described the vehicle on fire as a dark coloured saloon car.

In a tweet, Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police and the fire service are currently at the scene of a car on fire, westbound on the A14 just after the Orwell Bridge, before junction 56 for Wherstead.

"Full road closures are currently in both in both directions."

The road closure has resulted in heavy traffic across Ipswich as drivers seek alternative routes. There is heavy traffic in all four directions approaching the Copdock Interchange.

Stay with us for the latest updates from the Orwell bridge.

