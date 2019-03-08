Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident
PUBLISHED: 16:52 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 04 November 2019
capelman
The A14 Orwell Bridge was closed in both directions this afternoon while police responded to concerns for a person's welfare.
It has since re-opened, but traffic is currently at a standstill in both directions, with eastbound queues back to the Copdock roundabout.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We received a call for concern at about 4.20pm this evening and police units attended the scene."
Motorists reported seeing police cars and ambulances at the scene.
The spokesman added: "The person is now safe and not physically hurt."
The bridge re-opened to traffic at approximately 4.40pm.
It is estimated that the bridge was closed for around 20 minutes.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: "Orwell Bridge was briefly closed in both directions due to a police incident but it is now open. Traffic will be heavy for some time as a result of this."
