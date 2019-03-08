Orwell Bridge reopens following closure

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed this evening following concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the bridge at 7.51pm on Friday evening, March 15 following reports of concern for the man.

Police temporarily closed the bridge in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 while officers spoke to the man.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were called to the bridge this evening following reports that a distressed man was walking along the bridge.

“The bridge was later reopened at around 8.30pm after the man was brought back to safety.”

The spokesman said that once the man was off the bridge, he was placed in the care of health care staff, although an ambulance was not called to the scene.