Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Orwell Bridge reopens following closure

PUBLISHED: 21:12 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:12 15 March 2019

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police temporarily closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 this evening following concerns for a man's safety. Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed this evening following concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the bridge at 7.51pm on Friday evening, March 15 following reports of concern for the man.

Police temporarily closed the bridge in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 while officers spoke to the man.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were called to the bridge this evening following reports that a distressed man was walking along the bridge.

“The bridge was later reopened at around 8.30pm after the man was brought back to safety.”

The spokesman said that once the man was off the bridge, he was placed in the care of health care staff, although an ambulance was not called to the scene.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Moment diver pulled knife from Ipswich river after murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

The recovery of the knife believed to have been used to kill Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Half the people who killed my son didn’t even know him’ – Mum of Tavis speaks of heartbreak

Mike Box, Tyler, Sharon and Tavis Picture: Supplied by family

WATCH: Killers Kyreis Davies and Isaac Calver in JBlock music videos

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis’ mother: Too many lives have been lost because of knife crime

Sharon Box leaves Ipswich Crown Court with her family Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists