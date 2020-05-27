Delays after car loses wheel on Orwell Bridge

A car has been left stranded on the side of the A14 after losing a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge, causing long delays.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 2.10pm today.

A driver had contacted the emergency services after losing a wheel off their VW Golf while driving along the westbound carriageway between junction 56 at Wherstead and junction 57 at Nacton.

The car is now parked shortly before the Nacton turn-off and vehicles are queuing back over the bridge.

Highways England have advised that traffic is only moving in lane two at the moment.

Recovery has been called and further delays are expected when the car is removed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible or allow more time for their journeys.