E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Delays after car loses wheel on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:04 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 27 May 2020

A car has lost a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge causing long delays. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A car has lost a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge causing long delays. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

A car has been left stranded on the side of the A14 after losing a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge, causing long delays.

Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly after 2.10pm today.

A driver had contacted the emergency services after losing a wheel off their VW Golf while driving along the westbound carriageway between junction 56 at Wherstead and junction 57 at Nacton.

The car is now parked shortly before the Nacton turn-off and vehicles are queuing back over the bridge.

Highways England have advised that traffic is only moving in lane two at the moment.

Recovery has been called and further delays are expected when the car is removed.

You may also want to watch:

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible or allow more time for their journeys.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Delays after car loses wheel on Orwell Bridge

A car has lost a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge causing long delays. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teen trio in court charged with murder of Richard Day outside Ipswich takeaway

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

John Lewis reveals exact date for reopening of Ipswich store

John Lewis at Home, Ipswich, is one of the 13 UK branches reopening to the public in June. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More slots open for householders at Suffolk waste recycling tips

Reopening recycling centres like that at Foxhall has been successful. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rock snakes begin to slither across Suffolk

Jenson and Cohen MacDonald with the Bramford rock snake Picture: LAUREN MACDONALD
Drive 24