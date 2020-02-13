E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Traffic clears on Orwell Bridge after broken down van

PUBLISHED: 14:20 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 13 February 2020

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers experienced long delays on the A14 this afternoon due to a broken down vehicle which blocked a lane near the Orwell Bridge.

Police were called at 1.10pm to reports of a broken down VW Caddy van on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just after the Orwell Bridge towards Nacton. There were long tailbacks on the rbidge as a result, with queues back to Wherstead Interchange.

The vehicle has since been recovered and all traffic has cleared.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

