Traffic clears on Orwell Bridge after broken down van

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Drivers experienced long delays on the A14 this afternoon due to a broken down vehicle which blocked a lane near the Orwell Bridge.

Police were called at 1.10pm to reports of a broken down VW Caddy van on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just after the Orwell Bridge towards Nacton. There were long tailbacks on the rbidge as a result, with queues back to Wherstead Interchange.

The vehicle has since been recovered and all traffic has cleared.