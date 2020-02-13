Updated
Traffic clears on Orwell Bridge after broken down van
PUBLISHED: 14:20 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 13 February 2020
Archant
Drivers experienced long delays on the A14 this afternoon due to a broken down vehicle which blocked a lane near the Orwell Bridge.
Police were called at 1.10pm to reports of a broken down VW Caddy van on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just after the Orwell Bridge towards Nacton. There were long tailbacks on the rbidge as a result, with queues back to Wherstead Interchange.
The vehicle has since been recovered and all traffic has cleared.