Probe concludes into concerns for safety of pair seen on Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 17:22 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 12 October 2020

An HM Coastguard helicopter was witnessed circling after two people were reportedly seen walking over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

An HM Coastguard helicopter was witnessed circling after two people were reportedly seen walking over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An investigation following concerns for the safety of two people on the Orwell Bridge has concluded - after police did not find any trace of those reported to be in danger.

A large-scale search operation was launched following the sighting of the two people on the westbound carriageway around 10.20pm Tuesday, September 29.

Police, alongside HM Coastguard, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the RNLI continued their search throughout the following morning.

Officers have now confirmed that they have found no evidence of people on the bridge.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “All enquiries have been followed up regarding concerns for the safety of two people on the Orwell Bridge reported on Tuesday, September 29.

“Our multi-agency response found no trace and we were therefore unable to corroborate the reports.

“Should any new information come to light we would follow up any new enquiries passed to us.”

