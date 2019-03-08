Sunshine and Showers

Orwell Bridge to close in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

PUBLISHED: 05:54 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:03 13 March 2019

The Orwell Bridge will be closed from 7am. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Orwell Bridge will be closed from 7am. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Drivers have been urged to consider other routes this morning after it was announced it would be shut in both directions due to the “very strong winds” from Storm Gareth,

Highways England told drivers that the bridge on the A14 in Suffolk will be closed from 7am for safety reasons, due to high winds, and will remain closed through this morning’s rush hour.

The organisation will continue to monitor wind speeds closely before making a decision about when to reopen the A14 bridge, based on the safety of road users as Storm Gareth passes through the East of England.

The bridge is expected to re-open this afternoon as soon as it is safe to do so, and Highways England will keep drivers informed about when that is.

Once the Orwell Bridge is closed, the diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

