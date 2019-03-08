Orwell Bridge accident causing miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Several miles of traffic have brought the A14 and Orwell Bridge to a standstill after a lorry and Fiat 500 collided.

A lorry and Fiat 500 collided on the A14 close to the Nacton roundabout and the Orwell Bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK A lorry and Fiat 500 collided on the A14 close to the Nacton roundabout and the Orwell Bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Suffolk Constabulary received reports about 11.10am of a crash close to junction 57 of the A14 at Nacton.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a lorry and a Fiat 500 had collided and were blocking the eastbound carriageway.

The crash has caused miles of traffic on the road, stretching past junction 56 to Wherstead and towards the Copdock Interchange.

No one was injured as a result of the collision and police are in the process of moving the lorry to the side of the road.

Police have not given an estimate of how long it will take for the road to be cleared.

AA Route Planner is currently estimating the crash will result in delays of 30 minutes for drivers.