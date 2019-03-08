E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 September 2019

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

Peter Cutts

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks in October as contractors carry out repairs to increase the bridge's safety.

Highways England predicts the closures on weeknights will last approximately two weeks while contractors from Graham Construction work to replace bridge joints and carry out carriageway repairs.

No date has been finalised for the start of the works, although a spokesman for Highways England said they will begin in mid-October and be carried out from 8pm until 6am.

A clearly signed diversion route is to be put in place.

The work is sure to cause traffic issues in Ipswich and the wider area, with the bridge's previous closures for weather and police incidents alike known to create significant tailbacks.

It is hoped that carrying out the works overnight on weekdays will minimise the disruption, although morning rush hour could be affected.

Ipswich Town are not set to play a home game in mid-October, although the works could be undertaken while the club play their EFL Trophy game against Gillingham at Portman Road on October 8 or during their game against Rotherham on October 23.

